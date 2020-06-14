A surge in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in a Quezon City barangay prompted the city government to place two of its areas under special concern lockdown.

According to Assistant City Administrator Alberto Kimpo, these areas are 138 Ermin Garcia St. and 52 Imperial St., both in Barangay E. Rodriguez.

“From two active cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in these two areas went up to 15, this came after Metro Manila eased into general community quarantine,” Kimpo explained.

Kimpo added that the move to place the two areas under SCL was decided upon after verifying the request of the barangay captain, with the QC Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (QC-ESU) and other barangay officials.

“Due to the seriousness of the situation, we immediately put these places under special concern lockdown, and seek the national government's concurrence,” said Kimpo.

According to Rolly Cruz, head of the QC-ESU of the QC Health Department, they will conduct rapid diagnostic testing on residents on Monday.

“Confirmatory tests will follow once we get the RDT results,” said Cruz.

Kimpo said the city government is also mulling to place Cadena de Amor St. in Barangay Central under special concern lockdown after three positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in two different households.

“The patients are under home quarantine and have been swabbed for confirmatory testing,” said Kimpo.

As of now, areas under SCL are Sitio Militar in Barangay Bahay Toro, Calle 29 in Barangay Libis, and Kaingin Bukid in Barangay Apolonio Samson.

Earlier, the local government lifted the special concern lockdown in various areas after no new COVID-19 cases were recorded after the 14-day lockdown period and additional extension period.

These areas are Dakila St., Kalayaan B, and Masbate St. in Barangay Batasan Hills; Vargas St., GK Ancop, and Certeza Compound in Barangay Culiat; Lower Gulod in Barangay Sauyo; Victory Ave, BMA Ave., Agno St., and ROTC Hunters in Barangay Tatalon; and Howmart Road in Barangay Baesa.

Mayor Joy Belmonte called the lifting of the SCL in these areas as “small victories” in the fight against COVID-19, which were achieved through the help and cooperation of residents. Public Affairs and Information Service