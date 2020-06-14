The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered the administrative relief of Col. Marlon Balonglong, the Puerto Princesa police chief, because of his alleged involvement in a maltreatment of a Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR) personnel.

“The allegations against Balonglong are serious and his relief is an administrative action to preclude any possibility of undue influence in the ongoing investigation,” said PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa as his instructions were sent to PRO-Mimaropa regional director Brigadier General Nicerio Obaob to immediately effect the relief.

Obaob assured Gamboa that all allegations against Balonglong will be thoroughly investigated based on evidence and verified accounts of witnesses.(PNP-PIO)