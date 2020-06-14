The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is waiting for the approval from the Office of the President to resume their gaming operations.

“On the resumption of our gaming operation, we already submitted a letter to the Office of the President, we are just waiting for the approval,” said Royina Garma, PCSO general manager said in a virtual public briefing on Saturday.

Garma said PCSO will also set minimum standard health protocols that should be followed by their agent and bettors.

“The minimum standard health protocols that we set is aligned with the IATF resolution. First of course, we will implement the use of face masks. We will not accommodate the gaming public who bet if they are not wearing face masks,'' said Garma.

''We will strictly implement the social distancing. The line for the bettor will be at least one to two meters apart and third there will be a screen screen or protection in the booth,” she said.

“These are the minimum standard that we are going to set but there are still other details that can be added if we think that there is a need to assure the safety of the gaming public,” she added.

Garma said despite the suspension of their gaming operation, PCSO continued to provide financial and medical assistance to the public and hospitals.

“We have donated more than 50 patient transport vehicles and to hospitals around 300 million (pesos) were already donated to purchase other equipment and things used by the hospitals to assess the pandemic, so we continue to provide financial assistance despite the lockdown and the suspension of all our games,” she said

Garma said the people who want to apply for medical assistance can submit their online application to the PCSO.

“We are fixing our system. The people who want to access our charity assistance can go to all of our branch offices. We also have an online application for our medical assistance,” she said.

“For the access of medical assistance, we are trying to launch this (online application) nationwide. We have conducted the test run in Manila and it is very effective and soon we will launch this nationwide, once our gaming server is ready to accommodate the whole country,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS