The government would not tap displaced jeepney drivers as contact tracers for individuals who have exposure with coronavirus disease patients but for delivery services, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a television interview, Roque said jeepney drivers could be "more viable" for delivery services.

"Not contact tracers anymore. The plan for them - this appears to be more viable - we are considering them to be (engaged) in delivery service," he said.

Despite calls by jeepney drivers that they be allowed to ply the streets, Roque said jeepneys as mode of public transportation are not government's priority since observance of physical distancing and proper hygiene will be difficult.

Jeepney passengers are seated face- to-face.

"Jeepneys remain at the bottom of hierarchy of transportation mode," Roque said.

However, Roque noted that in provinces where there are no buses and other modes of transportation, jeepneys are allowed to operate.

"The issue really is here in Metro Manila," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS