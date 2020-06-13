President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Friday Filipinos to be brave like the past heroes as the country battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

This was his message as the Philippines marked the 122nd Independence Day.

"As we wage united battle against Covid-19, we now have the opportunity to demonstrate that we possess the same gallantry of spirit and the nobility of character as the heroes of our past. Let us now move forward with courage, hope, and optimism as we overcome this pandemic," he said.

He cited that 122 years ago, the forefathers proudly proclaimed the birth of the Filipino nation.

"Today, we honor them for their bravery, heroism, and sacrifice, as well as we thank them for the gifts of democracy and freedom," Duterte said.

Duterte was not present in the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies in Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate the Independence Day. He was in Davao City.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea represented him in the event.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso joined Medialdea in Rizal Park. Celerina Monte/DMS