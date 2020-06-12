Two Chinese kidnapping suspects were killed while one cop was wounded in an encounter in Angeles City, Pampanga on Thursday morning.

According to Philippine National Police- Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), they were conducting backtracking investigation on the kidnapping of three Chinese victims last June 1 with the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group at Forest Park around 9am when they noticed a vehicle involved in the kidnapping incident.

Investigators said the car was stated in the documents submitted during the inquest of two suspects they earlier arrested.

“Police personnel tried to approach the said car for queries and verification but the occupants suddenly opened fire at them which led to exchange of fires,” AKG said in its report.

The encounter resulted in the death of two alleged Chinese suspects and injuring of a police officer. The cop was immediately brought to hospital for treatment.

Recovered at the crime scene were three pistols and the Hyundai Starex.

AKG said the investigation was done following the rescue of the three kidnap victims last June 1 and the arrest of two other suspects in Pasay City last June 6. Ella Dionisio/DMS