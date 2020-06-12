Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana honors the heroes and frontliners as the country commemorates the 122nd Independence Day.

"This Independence Day, as we once again salute our heroes, our noble fighters of old who secured for us the freedom and liberties that we enjoy today, we also honor the valor of our front liners in the battle against COVID-19 ? our doctors, nurses and other health workers, our soldiers and reservists, our civil defense workers and the many others who put their lives on the line to deliver the basic supplies and services that our households and communities direly need," he said.

"Several times in our history, our country’s defenders heeded the call of patriotism and gallantly went to battle to unshackle our people from foreign conquest and ultimately secure our nation’s independence," Lorenzana said.

"Now the same call for courage and self-sacrifice echoes in our land as we grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have bravely responded to the call, and dispensed their patriotic duties selflessly, and many have also paid the ultimate sacrifice," he added.

Lorenzana said while the country "continue to battle with a treacherous adversary that remains unseen, our unity and cooperation will fortify each and every Filipino’s first line of defense".

"No matter how much harm the pandemic is bringing to our nation, we shall fight together and defeat it in the end just like our forebears who fought until our freedom has been won," he said.

"The government’s efforts, complemented by the support from the private sector and our citizens, our bayanihan, will lead us to victory," he added. Robina Asido/DMS