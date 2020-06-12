President Rodrigo Duterte would not attend the Independence Day celebration on Friday in Luneta, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte, who is still in Davao City, would be represented by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at Rizal Park in Manila.

"After the ceremony, the June 12 Independence Day address of the President will be played," he said.

He said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed the celebration in Luneta but participants should only up to 10 to ensure social distancing.

Roque said if Duterte would attend the celebration either in Luneta or in Davao City, the number of people in the event could exceed 10.

Both Metro Manila and Davao City remain under the general community quarantine where huge mass gatherings are prohibited. Celerina Monte/DMS