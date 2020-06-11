Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday said the administration wants the critics of the anti-terrorism bill to read it so they can fully understand the proposed measure.

“What we want is for them to read it because the things they are protesting is not included in the anti-terrorism bill,” Año said in a TV interview.

Año assured the public that the bill, once signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte, will have safeguards.

“Even if we read it one-by-one, I believe that human rights are protected there,” Año added.

According to Malacañang on Tuesday, they received the enrolled Anti-Terror Bill and President Rodrigo Duterte has 30 days to act on it.

Some human rights groups said thebill should be junked as it will only lead to more human rights abuses.

The police and military said no additional powers will be given to them once it is implemented. Ella Dionisio/DMS