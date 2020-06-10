The chief of police of Parañaque City on Tuesday said there is a “big possibility” more illegal Chinese clinics are operating in the city as many Chinese are living there.

“The possibility is big because a lot of Chinese are living here,” Police Col.Robin Sarmiento said in a radio interview.

“There residential area is only here (in Parañaque) and their office is also here. That's why they want to live here,” Sarmiento said.

Sarmiento said Chinese who are feeling sick feel more ease if a compatriot is the one looking for them.

“But the problem is they might not be following the minimum health standard because it is not registered. It is not inspected,” he said.

Sarmiento said they were able to raid illegal Chinese clinics since they received complaints from some residents saying this kind of clinic poses a medical threat.

“They report to us so that we can check if these establishments are complying with minimum health standards,” Sarmiento said.

On Saturday, they raided an underground Chinese clinic inside Diamond Bay Tower located at Roxas Boulevard and confiscated 237 boxes of unlicensed Chinese medicines.

Sarmiento said they coordinated with the Bureau of Food and Drugs (BFAD) and found out that no clinic was registered in that location.

He said no suspects were found because prior to the raid the building lost electricity.

Sarmiento then said the city hall ordered the closure of the building, which is still undergoing construction, as it has no occupancy permit.

“But the higher floors are still operating… we found out the occupants enter through the parking entrance,” Sarmiento said.

Last April, they also raided a Chinese clinic in Barangay Baclaran where they also confiscated boxes of shabu and arrested two Chinese who are allegedly caretakers of the establishment.

Sarmiento said there are over 24 licensed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), which mostly employ Chinese nationals in Parañaque. Ella Dionisio/DMS