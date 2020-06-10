Malacañang said on Tuesday there will be an Independence Day celebration on June 12 in Rizal Park in Manila but participants are limited to up to 10 individuals.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokeperson Harry Roque could not say if President Rodrigo Duterte will join in the Luneta or Rizal Park event.

"While the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) has given its approval to hold the June 12 (Independence Day) celebration, this is limited to 10 people only," he said.

Asked if Duterte will grace the occasion in Luneta, Roque said he still has to check.

Duterte has been in Davao City for almost two weeks.

Roque said Duterte will again hold a meeting with some IATF members on Thursday in Davao.

Under the IATF guidelines, huge mass gatherings are prohibited in areas under general community quarantine, like Metro Manila, to arrest the spread of coronavirus disease. Only gatherings of up to 10 individuals are allowed.

In the past, simultaneous flag raising ceremonies were being held in various historical places to celebrate Independence Day. Celerina Monte/DMS