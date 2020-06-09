The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said they need to ''obtain the technical expertise'' of the Department of Health (DOH) before they can take action against illegal Chinese clinics that they raided.

In a press briefing, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has yet to give him an update.

“Remember the PNP cannot in itself do it alone. We have to obtain the technical expertise of the different concerned departments,” Gamboa said.

“Just like in illegal hospitals, we have to link with DOH. What are the requirements for you to become an illegal hospital so that from there we can file appropriate charges,” he added.

Gamboa said they will release an update on the status of their operations this week.

“But I assure you whenever the evidence warrants, we will always file a case against these accused. Maybe within the week. le'ts come up with an update on the cases file in relation to quarantine,” he said.

Since April, the PNP has conducted several raids against illegal clinics allegedly operated by Chinese suspects.

The latest police operation was the discovery of an illegal Chinese clinic in Paranaque City inside an building which is being built. No persons were arrested but boxes of Chinese medicine were found.

PNP closed five illegal Chinese clinics, including a seven-bed capacity clinic in Mabalacat, Pampanga inside Fontana Leisure Park. Ella Dionisio/DMS