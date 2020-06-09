President Rodrigo Duterte may hold a "blended" State of the Nation Address in July.

In a virtual press briefing on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said if there is blended learning, there could also be blended SONA.

"That's being discussed. I think if there is blended learning, we will also have a blended SONA," he said.

Under the blended learning plan of the Department of Education, the students would not be allowed to attend face-to-face classes. They would use internet, radio, television or printed materials for their studies.

Duterte is set to deliver his fifth SONA on July 27 when the 2nd regular session of the 18th Congress opens.

In the past, the Plenary Hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City was jampacked with people to personally witness the President's SONA.

However, in the coming SONA, the tradition might not be followed amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The government has been enforcing minimum health standards, such as social distancing, regular hand washing, and no huge mass gatherings. Celerina Monte/DMS