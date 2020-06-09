Some 6.4 million students have been enrolled for basic education since June 1 amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing in Malacañang, Briones said the 6,415,878 enrollees until Monday morning was beyond the DepEd's expectations.

"This has exceeded our expectations," she said.

She said the biggest number of enrollees came from Region III, with 1.2 million.

"In NCR (National Capital Region) where we are a bit worried because this is the epicenter of COVID (coronavirus disease), (the number of enrollees) is 895,406," Briones said.

During the first two weeks, the enrollment has been done online as teachers, parents and children have not been allowed to have face-to-face encounters.

By second half of June, Briones said those who do not have internet or cellular phone could enroll through other means.

She reiterated that when classes resume in August, DepEd will implement "blended education," using the internet, radio, television or printed materials.

She said students could also use DepEd Commons, which has over seven million subscribers.

Meanwhile, in areas where there are no reported cases of COVID-19, Briones said she would ask President Rodrigo Duterte if he would allow face-to-face classes as proposed by one congressman.

"For example, the island of Siquijor, it’s very close to Cebu, very close to Negros, very close to Bohol but zero, zero COVID record. And then you also have Siargao, you also have remote islands, which have no COVID," she said.

"So, perhaps we need to ask permission from the President because he already made a pronouncement that he will not allow (face-to-face classes until there is no vaccine against COVID-19)," the DepEd chief said.

But Briones said that in case there will be face-to-face classes, the minimum health standards will be observed.

She said DepEd also needs to check the size of the classrooms to ensure social distancing.

Based on the DepEd calendar, classes will resume on August 24. Celerina Monte/DMS