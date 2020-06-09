Amid criticisms hurled against the anti-terrorism bill, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana emphasized that the measure "is not martial law".

"There are a lot of misinformation about the anti-terrorism bill, that it is like martial law. Anti-terrorism bill is not martial law, like what I emphasize even before there is enough safeguard. There are so many safeguards for, to safeguard the civil liberties and human rights," he said.

Lorenzana explained that under the bill, authorities were not allowed to conduct warrantless arrrests without the approval of the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC).

"The 14-day warrantless arrest will be approved by the Court of Appeals. I stand corrected. It is the Anti-Terrorism Council who will approve or disapprove a warrantless arrest for terrorism crimes," he said.

"Remember that what we are talking about here is the crime of terrorism only. The ATC is deeply involved in the daily monitoring of terrorism and it would know if an application is warranted or not whilst the courts, who do not monitor terrorism on a day to day basis, may not be able to determine if a warrantless arrest is warranted or not," Lorenzana said.

"Speed is needed to prevent terrorism that’s why the ATC was created," he added.

Amid the alleged misinformation, Lorenzana also urged public to read and study the measure carefully.

"To those who just joined those who opposed the bill, please read the anti-terror bill...because there are a lot of misinformation and disinformation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS