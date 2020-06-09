The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases may place some areas in the country under "new normal" after June 15 as the doubling time of coronavirus disease infections has prolonged.

However, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing, said the IATF might take a "closer look" in case of Metro Manila, which continues to register more COVID-19 cases.

"Of course, we're looking into the data. We've seen that cases of COVID-29 are going down when we record at the onset of the illness and as I see the data, the doubling time is also extending," he said.

"So, I have to say, it is a safe conclusion that there will again be a reclassification, except the data in Metro Manila are different. So, I think Metro Manila will have to be examined closer if it will be MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) next week. I cannot actually conclude because the data of NCR is different compared to the national trend," Roque explained.

Metro Manila and a few other places in the country are still under the GCQ until June 15, while most parts are under MGCQ.

Asked of the next classification for places after MGCQ, Roque said it would be "new normal."

He said the IATF would decide if there would be areas to be classified as new normal.

As the country remains under community quarantine, there are still some sectors which could not fully operate yet. Even the modes of public transportation are still limited, prompting commuters to complain. Celerina Monte/DMS