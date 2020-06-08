The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Sunday said its operatives have arrested Camilo Sabio, former chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, at his residence in Quezon City last Friday.

The arrest of Sabio by agents of the NBI-Technical Intelligence Division (NBI-TID) was based on a bench warrant of arrest issued by the Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan in relation to the execution of judgment in one of the criminal cases pending before the court.

The warrant orders the law enforcement agency to "Arrest the person of Camilo L. Sabio who may be found at 48-B Biak na Bato street, Sta. Mesa Heights, Quezon City and bring him before this court to be dealt with as the law and Rules of Court direct".

After the usual booking procedures at the NBI head office, Sabio was brought to the Sandiganbayan in the afternoon of the same day.

The Sandiganbayan, however, was temporarily closed due to the sanitation of the area because of COVID-19. Sabio was then returned to the NBI detention center. He will be presented before the Sandiganbayan on Monday.

The 83-year old Sabio, who chaired the PCGG in 2005 up to 2010, has a number of graft charges pending before the Sandiganbayan for Violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act allegedly committed during his stint at the PCGG. NBI