The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Saturday found boxes of Chinese medicine after they raided a makeshift illegal clinic inside an building being constructed in Parañaque City

This was the fifth such medical facility uncovered by law enforcers and the second in Paranaque since late May.

NCRPO chief Major General Debold Sinas said the operation was conducted around 12:10 am at the second floor of Diamond Bay Tower at Roxas Boulevard in Barangay Baclaran, Parañaque City.

“The operation stemmed from the report of a confidential informant regarding the illegal activities inside the building under construction,” Sinas said.

“Week-long surveillance was conducted that resulted in positive validation, thus, the operation was hatched,” he added.

Authorities found the clinic abandoned. Sinas said the NCRPO is verifying the identity of the owners and operators of the clinic.

Investigation disclosed that the Paranaque Intelligence Unit, city health office and Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) officers discovered a Chinese clinic without business permit during the implementation of a search warrant.

Sinas said around 237 boxes and plastic bags of undetermined Chinese medicines and medical supplies presumably used to treat COVID-19 patients were seized by the operating units.

“COVID-19 is a deadly pathogen. Therefore, patients must be attended and treated by professional doctors and nurses,” he said.

He urged the public to report similar illegally operating clinics.

“In line with this, we encourage the public to coordinate with the nearest police station for any information that they may give with an assurance that their identity will be highly confidential,” Sinas said. Ella Dionisio/DMS