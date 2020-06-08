Seventy-seven percent of Filipinos have said it is burdensome for them to suspend public transportation due to the general community quarantine being implemented in the country to prevent a further spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said on Saturday.

In its May 4 to 10 survey, SWS found that 40 percent said the suspension is “very burdensome” and 37 percent said it is “somewhat burdensome” while only 22 percent said they feel “little or no burden” at all.

“The burden is greater for the 47 percent that don't own any vehicle,” it said.

Meanwhile, of the 53 percent vehicle-owning families, six percent own a four-wheeled motor vehicle like car, jeepney, and e-jeep, 12 percent own a three-wheeled motor vehicle like tricycle and e-tricycle, 30 percent own a two-wheeled motor vehicle like motorcycle and e-bike, and 11 percent own a bicycle.

The sum exceeds 53 percent since some families own more than one type of vehicle, SWS said.

The survey said families experiencing burden from the suspension of public transportation are higher among those that do not own any vehicle at 82 percent, than among those that own a vehicle at 73 percent.

Among vehicle-owning families, those experiencing burden from the suspension of public transportation are higher among bicycle owners at 77 percent, three-wheeled motor vehicles at 75 percent, and two-wheeled motor vehicles at 71 percent, compared to owners of four-wheeled motor vehicles at 54 percent.

“Families burdened from the suspension of public transportation are higher in Metro Manila at 81 percent than in the Visayas at 78 percent, Mindanao at 77 percent, and Balance Luzon at 76 percent,” SWS said

Commuters who are workers finally allowed to operate after a 75-day quarantine had a hard time going to work after the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila was lifted last June 1.

To address the problem in transportation, some local government units (LGUs) are making alternative plans on how to observe social distancing in motorcycles.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. designed a safety innovation for motorcycles, a divider, which will allow backriders while adhering to the social distancing policy.

The local government on Saturday said Defensor submitted his design to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) along with his proposal on the use of motorcycles and tricycles during the period of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The design features a transparent protective shield behind the driver that is fixed on a handlebar provided for the backrider so he or she can be seated safely and have a secure ride

But according to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año they should submit their proposal to the Department of Health and Department of Transportation before they can allow motorcycle to operate again in their areas.

“As of now backriding is prohibited. They must submit their proposal to DOH and DOTr,” Año said in a message to The Daily Manila Shimbun.

Last Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he cannot grant the request of Cebu province allowing backriding in the province as he will face charges for giving exemption. Ella Dionisio/DMS