President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to create a team that would focus on the immediate delivery of financial assistance to health workers who became severely ill or who died due to coronavirus disease.

In a televised message aired on Friday morning, Duterte said he expects Duque to come up with the team within 24 hours.

"Now, I am asking Secretary Duque to form a new team that would focus on the immediate delivery of the assistance that should be given to those who have died and who have become sick," he said.

"And I expect it within 24 hours," he added.

Duterte said Duque has the full authority to assemble a team, which may come either from the DOH or his own people.

"You can get persons of known honesty in your office, even temporary, just for a new designation, just to take care of these funds which ought to be in the hands of the intended beneficiaries by this time," he added.

Under Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, public and private health workers who may contract severe COVID-19 infection are entitled for a compensation of P100,000 each while the family of health workers who may die while fighting the pandemic will get P1 million each.

The law was passed last March and yet after over two months, the DOH has not released yet the benefits to the beneficiaries, including the families of 32 health workers who perished in line of duty due to COVID-19.

Duterte has given the DOH until June 9 to release the assistance. Celerina Monte/DMS