A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the province of Davao Oriental on Thursday afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the quake at 172 km southeast of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental around 4:50 pm.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 134 km.

Phivolcs said Intensity Three was reported at Kiamba, Sarangani, and Intensity Two in General Santos City.

Instrumental Intensity Three was recorded in Kiamba and Malungon, Sarangani and Intensity Two in Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City and Koronodal City.

According to Phivolcs, no damage is expected because of the offshore quake but aftershocks are expected. Robina Asido/DMS