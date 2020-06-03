Incoming cadets of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 2024 will have to undergo COVID-19 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test before they can enter the institution.

This was disclosed by Capt. Cherryl Tindog, the PMA spokesperson in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Tindog said "the PMA is currently processing the safe arrival of the 350 incoming cadets of Class 2024 in Fort del Pilar, Baguio City, under the existing COVID-19 guidelines established by the national government."

"With the help of the Unified Commands nationwide, the Academy ensures that all guidelines in accordance with the DOH protocol, such as the conduct of RT-PCR testing and mandatory quarantine, will be fully implemented prior their travel to Baguio City," she said.

"After having been informed by the Office of the Cadet Admission, the incoming cadets of PMA Class 2024 were directed to report to the Unified Command headquarters nearest their respective residences on May 31, 2020. Henceforth, they will observe the required number of days for quarantine," she added.

Tindog said the incoming cadets who will test negative for the corona virus RT-PCR swabbing will be cleared to travel, while those who will test positive will remain under quarantine and other related protocols inside camps.

"Medical clearance will be needed before an incoming cadet can be finally accepted to the Academy," she said.

"Upon completion of mandatory quarantine, all medically-cleared incoming cadets will proceed to Fort del Pilar, Baguio City for the traditional reception rites," she added.

Tindog said upon their arrival at the academy, "the Class 2024 will be segragated from the rest of the members of the Cadet Corps of the AFP while undergoing training."

Inside Fort del Pilar, all measures based on established COVID-19 prevention protocols and scientific studies will be continuously observed in all training and education aspects to ensure the safety and health of all cadets and the entire PMA community, she said.

The PMA remains closed to the general public in order to remain COVID19-free," added Tindog. Robina Asido/DMS