Authorities were able to recover two detainees tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) who escaped from the Delpan quarantine facility in Manila on Tuesday morning.

According to Manila Police District, the two detainees were found just few hours after escaping the quarantine facility around 7:30 am.

Police Brigadier General Rolando Miranda, the MPD chief, said they found the two in Sta. Ana.

First to be found was the 19-year old who was immediately sent to the quarantine center while the 25- year old is isolated in the area for the meantime.

“We will send teams for contact tracing,” Miranda said.

Cops who located the two detainees will undergo mandatory quarantine.

MPD said the two were tested positive after undergoing swab test last May 14, 2020 which prompted the station commander of Sta. Ana Police Station to request for quarantine at Delpan evacuation center.

Miranda said they have yet to determine what charges will be filed against the two inmates. Ella Dionisio/DMS