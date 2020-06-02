Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said President Rodrigo Duterte will certify as urgent a bill that would toughen up the law against terrorism in the country.

"It is not signed yet but the Palace intends to have it certified by the President, so it would be finish before the Congress (goes on ) recess this June 5," he said.

Lorenzana also emphasized that opposition against the bill are baseless.

"My comment to those who opposed this, your oppositions are baseless, I have read the bill and I have it with me. Human rights have enough provisions and the law enforcement agencies also have enough punishment to those who would take advantage, so our people should not worry," he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año called on the public to support the bill as he assures that it will not be abused by the government authorities.

"It is very timely, so that when we return to new normal, our laws are already prepared for implementation and we will no longer have problem with terrorists," he said.

''This is for the safety of everyone, it was thought carefully and we assure that it will not be abused, so let us support this anti terrorism bill," he added. Robina Asido/DMS