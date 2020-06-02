Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) dispatched trucks and buses to augment public transportation in Metro Manila.

"This morning the Armed Forces dispatched 48 trucks and buses to MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority)," he said.

Public transportation remained limited as the National Capital Region (NCR) is placed under general community quarantine starting Monday.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman. said because of changes in the community quarantine imposed in different areas starting Monday, the military will adjust in the deployment of their personnel.

"We are prepared with our current deployment of our personnel in relation to the changes in the local quarantine status," he said

"Said deployments will still be done together with the PNP ( Philippine National Police) and in coordination with the local government units," Arevalo stated.

"No changes yet, but we will make adjustments in the distribution of AFP personnel as may be necessary based on the developments starting today," he added. Robina Asido/DMS