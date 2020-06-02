Despite reports of stranded commuters in Metro Manila on the first day of general community quarantine (GCQ), the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said situation in the country was “generally peaceful and orderly”.

“Day one of the GCQ in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) in the rest of the country was generally peaceful and orderly when authorized businesses and industries resumed operations and some workers were allowed to return to work after 75 days under lockdown,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, in a statement.

Banac said reports by the PNP Command Center from Police Regional Offices showed generally peaceful peace and order situation nationwide.

“Except for reports of stranded commuters due to inadequate public transportation, no other significant reports of major untoward incidents were recorded since the opening hours of June 1st,” he said.

The PNP assured a high state of readiness for them to extend maximum assistance to provide safety and security to all workers who will report for work in the succeeding days.

They reminded the public that checkpoint, curfew, travel restrictions, strict enforcement of physical distancing, and minimum health standards will remain enforced in all areas under GCQ and MGCQ. Ella Dionisio/DMS