Sixteen Filipinos were granted pardon by the leader of Kingdom of Bahrain, Malacañang said on Sunday.

“President Rodrigo Duterte extends his deepest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa for granting Royal Pardon to 16 Filipinos in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including two who were pardoned on the occasion of Eid’l Fitr,” Robert Borje, chief of the Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Borje said the King’s forgiveness paved the way for the release of the 16 Filipinos and their return to the Philippines in due course.

“This act of humanity by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa provides renewed hope and an opportunity for our countrymen and women to build new lives,” he said.

“For President Duterte, the Royal Pardon is testament anew to the abiding ties between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Bahrain and the deep and strong relations with His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa,” he added.

Borje said the President values his friendship with Al Khalifa and vows to continue working closely to further deepen bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual benefit between the Philippines and Bahrain. Ella Dionisio/DMS