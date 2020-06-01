The Department of Health on Sunday reminded the public not to be complacent and follow the health guidelines as Metro Manila transitions to general community quarantine from modified enhanced community quarantine.

"Even with the transition of many areas into GCQ beginning June 1, we emphasize the importance of following the health guidelines to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

"Being under the GCQ should not mean that we can already relax with our existing health protocols," she added.

Vergeire said all health and personal hygiene practices that have been strongly required under the ECQ must be maintained.

"When we return to work, once we go out of our homes, let us not forget to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing of one meter, and bring alcohol for our hands," she said.

The DOH has yet to issue its latest case bulletin but as of May 30, it recorded a total of 17,224 COVID-19 cases with 590 new cases.

Of the newly-reported cases, a total of 252 were considered as "fresh cases," meaning the test results were released to patients within the last three days.

On the other hand, the DOH said the other 338 were identified as "late cases" as test results were released to patients after more than four days.

It also recorded 88 new cases of recoveries among COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 3,808 while there were eight new fatalities bringing the total to 950. Ella Dionisio/DMS