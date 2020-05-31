Philippine Navy personnel donated one day of their subsistence allowance to support the government's effort against COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting Philippine Navy public affairs director, said all sailors, marine officers and enlisted personnel donated one day of their subsistence allowance amounting to P 3,595,500 to aid the national government.

Roxas said the checks were turned over by the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo to the Naval Task Force COVID 19 headed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and executive director of the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), Usec. Ricardo Jalad at the OCD Building in Camp Aguinaldo on Friday.

"Also present in this activity were Fleet commander, Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe, Marine Corps commandant Major Gen. Nathaniel Casem and Navy's command master chief petty officer Freddie Asence," she said.

Roxas said in her statement Bacordo lauded the PN personnel and reservists for generosity in providing donations and relief assistance to the Filipino people affected by the coronavirus disease. Robina Asido/DMS