President Rodrigo Duterte left for Davao on Friday and will be staying there for ''a longer period,'' said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Saturday.

Roque, speaking over dzBB, said Duterte " will be making his address to the nation in Davao.'' Roque added that there will be a press briefing in Davao.

Roque did not say when Duterte will leave Davao for Manila but said he will be staying there ''longer than his previous stay.''

Roque added Duterte will hold office in Davao just as he used to do.

Two weeks ago, Duterte left for Davao Saturday and returned on Monday. DMS