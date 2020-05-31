The cities of Cebu and Mandaue will also be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Monday, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday.

Roque said based on the result of the meeting of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on Friday, areas that will be placed under GCQ include Pangasinan, Region 2, 3, 4-A, 7, NCR and the municipality of Pateros, Zamboanga City, Davao City, Cebu City and Mandaue City.

"I just want to clarify that the cities of Cebu and Mandaue will also be placed under GCQ," he said.

"GCQ is the implementation of temporary measures that includes the limitation of movement and transportation, the regulation of some industries and presence of police forces to implement the community quarantine protocols, while the MGCQ is the transition between GCQ and what we call as new normal," he added.

Roque said the IATF also approved Resolution Number 41, where the reopening of barber shops and salons or beauty parlors will be allowed in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.

"The Resolution Number 41 was approved. The barber shops and beauty parlor you belong to category three, which means you can now open under the GCQ but only in 30 percent capacity and it will start on June 7, then after two weeks you can increase your capacity of up to 50 percent," he said.

"The barber shops and salon in MGCQ can already operate with 50 percent capacity then after three weeks the 100 percent (capacity) will be allowed," he added.

Roque also reminded barber shop and salon workers and owners that the service they are allowed to provide to their customers are still limited.

"Don't be too excited because the barber shops and salons were only limited to hair cuts, no facial, no manicure and pedicure will be allowed," he said.

Roque also confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte went to Davao City on Friday but he did not say when the commander- in-chief will return to Manila.

"The president left yesterday, what I know is that his next address to the people will be conducted in Davao," he said. Robina Asido/DMS