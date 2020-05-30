An alleged security of a Singaporean bomb maker was killed in a buy-bust operation in Sultan Kudarat last Thursday.

In a report from Police Regional Office 12, the suspect Al Rashed Sungan Layao, said to be active member of Daesh-inspired Turaife Group, was arrested in an entrapment operation at Barangay New Cebu, Lambayong muncipality around 3:20 pm.

During the operation, the poseur- buyer was able to buy one small plastic of suspected shabu. But after the transaction ended, Layao sensed that he bought the shabu froma cop.

Layao drew out his gun, shooting towards towards the police poseur-buyer which prompted the latter and the rest of the operating team to retaliate.

Layao suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by a doctor.

Aside from nine sachets of shabu, recovered from Layao were a pistol, ammunition, grenade, fired cartridge and deformed bullet.

Investigation revealed that Layao served as close- in security of a foreign terrorist identified as Mauwiya, a Singaporean bomb maker based at Barangay Tee, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

The group was responsible for the Roxas Night Market bombing in Davao City in September of 2016 and Isulan explosion last April 2019.

The suspect is an IED courier, liaison and in charge for monitoring government troops movement. Ella Dionsio/DMS