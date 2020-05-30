Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday said residents who are living in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will be allowed to go to areas under modified general quarantine (MGCQ) by June 1.

However, Año said quarantine control points on borders will remain strict.

“But they can go to MGCQ areas,” he said.

Last Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon who is still under the modified enhanced community quarantine will shift to GCQ on June 1.

For those who want to travel from GCQ to GCQ, Philippine National Police chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa said quarantine passes are not required but only those who are availing of essential services will be allowed to pass through checkpoints.

“The PNP through Joint Task Force Coronavirus Shield in coordination with HPG (Highway Patrol Group) and MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) will strictly implement the direction of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año that traveling from a general community quarantine area to another GCQ must still be for availing essential goods and services only however quarantine passes is no longer needed in areas,” he said in his virtual presser.

As for checkpoints, PNP Directorate for Operations director Major General Emmanuel Luis Licup said quarantine control points or QCPs on borders will remain under GCQ.

“We will just relax it a bit if we notice a buildup of traffic,” Licup said.

“The fixed checkpoints not placed on borders may be removed depending on the assessment of the commanders on the ground,” he added.

The officials reminded the public that whether the country is under GCQ or ECQ, they should wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Metro Manila was placed under GCQ last March 16 before the entire Luzon was placed under ECQ the same week. Ella Dionisio/DMS