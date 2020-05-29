Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday reiterated that only locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) are required to get a travel authority from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Employees who will return to work only needs to show their company IDs for them to be avail to pass through checkpoints, he added.

Año said workers in essential industries that are allowed to operate should only show their company IDs or other certificates at PNP quarantine control points (QCPs) and they will be allowed to pass.

“(Employees returning to work) does not need a travel authority. Their company ID or certificate of employment will be enough proof that they are included in the list of Authorized Person Outside of Residence (APOR),” he said.

Año clarified the travel authority is only for LSIs and ROFs after their DILG 24/7 Emergency Operations Center and DILG Philippines official social media account were flooded with queries about travel passes.

DILG has also been receiving feedback from the DILG Regional and Field Offices that workers endured very long queues just to get travel authority before they can report back to work.

Citing an incident in Rodriguez, Rizal, Año said residents endured two days of very long queues just to get travel pass so they can report back to work in Metro Manila.

They coordinated with local government of Rizal to correct this wrong practice and provide them with guidance on this matter.

Año said security personnel on duty have a list of allowed industries to operate which will be matched with the company ID presented by employees to be allowed passage through security points.

Among the list of industries allowed to operate during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) are food and agriculture, manufacturing, utilities, banks and money-transfer agencies.

For stranded individuals and ROFs, DILG spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said they should first secure their travel authority from their local police station and a medical clearance from the city or municipal health office before being allowed to go back to their home town.

“Upon the directive of Secretary Año, the PNP has set up help desks in all police stations across the country to assist all stranded individuals. You just need to submit your medical clearance from the City/Municipal Health Office as supporting document,” he said.

Malaya also clarified that all returning OFWs who tested negative and have the test results with them no longer need to be quarantined in the LGU of destination.

“Only in cases where the OFW has incomplete documents should he or she be quarantined while waiting for the results. But the results are already on-line so there shouldn’t be a problem anymore,” he said.

DILG assured that all stranded individuals shall be allowed entry to their respective places as long as they have all the supporting documents with them. Ella Dionisio/DMS