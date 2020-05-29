Education Secretary Leonor Briones clarified on Thursday there is no conflict between her office's policy and that of the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the class opening amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In the "Laging Handa" virtual press briefing, Briones explained that DepEd fully agrees with Duterte that there was no point in holding classes if there is no vaccine or treatment yet for COVID-19.

"We have the same position because we also do not want to hold face-to-face classes if the health standards won't be observed - so there's no conflict, there's no controversy regarding that," she said.

She said Duterte was concerned about holding classes where the children would be present.

Thus, Briones said this was the reason DepEd, in coordination with the various groups, would be implementing the "blended learning, flexible learning options, distance learning."

She said all of them are various ways on how children, along with their parents, could continue studying even at their homes.

"I would like to emphasize - there is no conflict; there is no disagreement; there is no debate between the pronouncement of the President and that of the Department because they are exactly the same ? we will not allow (face-to-face classes)," Briones reiterated.

She said DepEd has started talking with the Presidential Communications Operations Office the government's television and radio facilities in teaching the students at their homes. Celerina Monte/DMS