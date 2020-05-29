President Rodrigo Duterte is set to address the public on Thursday night to announce his decision on whether he approves the supposed recommendation of an inter-agency task force to place Metro Manila under the general community quarantine starting next week.

A copy of the supposed Resolution No. 40 dated May 27 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases circulated online containing the quarantine rules to be enforced in the country beginning June 1 until June 15.

"Classified as high-to-moderate-risk areas, all HUCs (highly urbanized cities) of the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Municipality of Pateros shall be placed under GCQ," the supposed Resolution No. 40 read.

"However, all identified high-risk barangays within the NCR (National Capital Region) shall be subject to the zoning concept to be implemented by the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19," it said.

Cebu City, which is classified as "high-risk," shall be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, without prejudice to the declaration of localized ECQ in critical areas, it added.

In a virtual press briefing on Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said any IATF resolution is just recommendatory.

"The President himself will announce. The IATF's resolution is recommendatory. Until he (Duterte) has actually approved it (resolution), it is tentative," he said, noting that in past experiences, Duterte did not give his nod on some of the recommendations.

He did not confirm the authenticity of Resolution No. 40.

Under the supposed IATF resolution, to be placed under modified GCQ, "without prejudice to the declaration of localized enhanced community quarantine in critical areas" are Cordillera Administrative Region - Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province; Region I - Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Dagupan City;

Region IV-B - Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, and Puerto Princesa City; Region V - Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, and Naga City;

Region VI - Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, and Bacolod City; Region VIII - Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City;

Region IX - Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Isabela City; Region X - Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, and Cagayan de Oro City;

Region XI - Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental; Region XII - North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and General Santos City;

Region XIII (Caraga) - Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Butuan City; Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) - Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Cotabato City.

The following are the "moderate-risk" areas to be placed under GCQ: Baguio City; pangasinan, Region II - Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Santiago; Region III - Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City; Region IV-A - Cavite, laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Lucena City; Albay; Iloilo City; Region VII - Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City; Zamboanga City; and Davao City.

Provinces, HUCs, and independent component cities characterized as low, moderate, and high-risk may appeal their classification to the IATF Screening and Validation Committee with the concurrence of the Regional Interagency Task Force not later than May 29, 12 noon.

The supposed resolution also provided for the activation of the COVID-19 Special Teams, especially in Quezon City, Manila City, Paranaque City, and Cebu City, for surveillance and action in high-risk barangays.

Metro Manila and a few other areas are under modified ECQ until May 31. Celerina Monte/DMS