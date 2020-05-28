Two Chinese doctors were arrested after police raided an illegal clinic allegedly catering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

Makati police said the operation was conducted with the Makati Health Department Incident Management Team Task Force COVID-19 around 3:30 pm at Goldstar Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Corp. at 5th floor of New Lasema Spa Building, Sampaloc Street which resulted in the arrest of a certain David Lai, 41 and Bruce Liao, 41.

This is the third Chinese clinic raided by police. The first was a small clinic in Paranaque City last month . The second was the seven-bed capacity hospital inside a village in Clark Freeport, Pampanga last week.

Operatives inspected the establishment after receiving reports that treatment is being provided for suspected COVID-19 patients.

During the raid, authorities found Rapid Test kits for COVID-19 and other medical paraphernalia such as swab sticks, vials, syringes, and multiple boxes of Chinese medicine that contains tablets and capsules with Chinese labels believed to be not registered under Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Found also were four Chinese patients which were referred to the city’s health department.

In a TV interview, Makati Police chief Col. Oscar Jacildo said the clinic has no business permit and the doctors have no license to practice medicine.

“This may prejudice the health of our upcoming patients if they are treated wrongly because they have no authority to practice,” Jacildo said.

Criminal complaints for violation of Medical Act of 1969 and the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 are being prepared against the suspects and they will undergo inquest before the Makati Prosecutors Office.

The Bureau of Immigration will also probe the immigration status of the two Chinese suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS