Metro Manila might transition to a general community quarantine after May 31, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a television interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases was meeting to come up with a decision on what would happen starting June 1.

"I have to wait for the collegiate body to decide which is different of course when we’re talking about (retired) General (Carlito) Galvez (Jr.) who is Chief Implementer (of National Task Force COVID-19) and Secretary (Eduardo) Año who is DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) Secretary, because more or less, they give their recommendations to the IATF," he said.

"But I can quote both of them that chances are we will in fact be transitioning to GCQ in Metro Manila according to the Chief Implementer and the DILG Secretary," he said.

The National Capital Region is under the modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31. Under modified ECQ, only few businesses are allowed to operate and any mode of public transportation is not allowed.

Roque said when Metro Manila shifts to GCQ, there would be public transportation, such as buses and the railway systems.

"As far as public transportation is concerned, there will be 10 to 50 percent capacity of public transportation. So all transportation will be operational but operating on 50 percent capacity which is why it’s important that employers including government although everyone will go back to work, still finalize their scheme whereby only 50 percent will actually work on situs and the rest can work from home," Roque said.

He appealed to private and public sectors to ensure at least 50/50 workforce.

"It doesn’t mean that work stops because I think by now we’re used to working at home, you’re broadcasting from home, I’m interviewing from home ? it can be done," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS