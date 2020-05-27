Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said there is a possibility that Metro Manila and other areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) will be downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) after May 31.

“There is a big possibility,” Año said in a radio interview.

Año said Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss what will be their recommendation after MECQ lapses on May 31.

“GCQ is even there if (there is) ease in restrictions. Barangay, neighborhood and subdivisions can still implement lockdown… That is what we called zoning phases of intervention,” he said.

“Whichever area has outbreak, then we will implement lockdown there. Areas with no cases can open business establishments,” Año added.

Año said this will be a good setup because economy can slowly return to normalcy and they can focus more on areas with high infection cases.

He added police checkpoints will still be around in GCQ but will only conduct random inspections.

“We will make adjustments, modified checkpoints. (It) not necessarily mean all vehicles will be checked… but random inspection on spot checkpoints,” he said.

“The flow of traffic will be smoother. At the same time we can still implement random (inspection) and we can see who is violating health standards,” Año added.

Año said those who will be found violating health protocols will still face charges.

The National Capital Region (NCR), Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales are under MECQ amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide whether to lift or not MECQ in these areas this week. Ella Dionisio/ DMS