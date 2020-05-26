Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is requesting local government units (LGUs) not to impose excessive fees to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to issue their medical certificates needed for them to go return to their home province.

Año said they have received reports that some LGUs are requiring LSIs to pay as much as P3,000 in exchange for medical certificates.

He said that such reports are now under investigation emphasizing that if said information is true, “it is an injustice to the stranded individuals who just want to go home to their provinces.”

“Let’s not us ask for too much fees on the people who wants to go home. If possible, give it to them for free since they will not undergo lab tests… they have suffered enough that’s why they want to go home,” the secretary said.

DILG urged those who paid excessive fees for their medical certificate to report it to them and to the Philippine National Police (PNP) hotlines.

He said the DILG is requesting all mayors to review their schedule of fees during this time of COVID-19 and only charge minimal fees as a public service.

Año said that LSIs must only secure medical certificate and travel authority to go back to their province which must be requested from the health office of the LGU.

He said LSIs do not need to undergo COVID-19 rapid test or a PCR, provided they have no symptoms or is not a person under monitoring and persons under investigation (PUM/PUI).

“The medical certificate will show that you are not a contact, suspect, or a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, and also have undergone 14-day quarantine based on the protocols of the Department of Health (DOH),” he said.

After securing a medical certificate, LSIs can apply for travel authority at the help desk of the police station in the locality.

The National Housing Authority said at least one million Metro Manila residents are expected to participate in the Balik Probinsiya, Bagong Pag-asa program where more than 33,000 LSIs have enrolled.

Individuals who are interested to enroll in the program may do so at www.balikprobinsya.ph. Ella Dionsio/DMS