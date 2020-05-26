The Philippines expects to get immediately the vaccine or medicine against coronavirus disease once the clinical trials that it has been participating become successful, Malacañang said on Monday.

In the "Laging Handa" press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines needs a vaccine for COVID-19.

"And of course, since we joined and we risked the lives of our people, we expect that we're one among those who can avail of the vaccine or medicine," he said.

The Philippines has been participating in several clinical trials being conducted by various foreign groups, apart from the World Health Organization's solidarity trial.

Recently, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the country's participation in the clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines being developed by two Taiwan-based firms and two China-based groups.

The government also earlier gave its nod to join in the clinical trials for Avigan, a Japanese anti-flu drug. Celerina Monte/DMS