Malacañang said on Monday that processing for the distribution of second tranche of cash assistance under the Social Amelioration Program is underway.

This was after the Office of the Executive Secretary issued last Friday the memorandum approving the release of the funds for the second tranche of cash aid, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"So, included there are the 5 million new names and the 12 million families who previously received the first tranche," he said in a virtual press briefing.

"So, the process should continue, it should be moving already," he added.

Roque said the Palace expects that the distribution of cash assistance this time would be much faster.

Aside from having the list of the beneficiaries already, he said the government would use electronic means to give the cash aid and the Armed Forces of the Philippines would also help in the distribution.

For the first tranche, the government targeted over 18 million low income households and vulnerable sectors. Each of the beneficiaries received P5,000 to P8,000 depending on the prevailing minimum wage in each region. Celerina Monte/DMS