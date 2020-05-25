A drug suspect was killed in a buy-bust operation in Camarines Norte on Friday night.

In a report, the Camarines Norte Provincial Police Office said the anti-illegal drug operation was conducted at P-5, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay around 10 pm.

Capt. Leny Encinas, Talisay police chief, said the suspect was identified as Arthur Michael Teves alias Tonton, 37, a resident of Barangay 1, Daet.

Based on initial investigation during the operation a police officer who acted as poseur-buyer managed to buy suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride also known as shabu to the suspect amounting to P7,500 using boodle money.

"Accordingly, when the suspect sensed that he is transacting with a police officer, he drew a caliber 45 pistol firearm and shot the police officer but failed to hit the same. The police officer fired back hitting the suspect’s body twice," the report stated.

"After the shoot-out, the police officers in the area called the MDRRMO (Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) of Talisay and immediately rushed the suspect to CNPH (Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital) but pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician Dr. Anna Rae B Mayor," it added. Robina Asido/DMS