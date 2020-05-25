Two armed men were killed in a clash with the military in Maguindanao on Saturday afternoon.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the clash happened at the checkpoint operation in the vicinity of Barangay Tuka, Mamasapano, Maguindanao at 12:10pm.

Encinas said the clash broke out after the soldiers of the 33rd Infantry Battalion manning the checkpoint were fired upon by three armed men aboard a motorcycle.

"The trio disembarked from their motorcycle and evaded military forces," he said.

According to Col. Joel Mamom, officer-in-charge 601st Infantry Brigade, the "operating troops engaged in a 20-minute running gun battle against the armed men".

"When firefight subsided, two enemy cadavers and two M16 rifles were scene in the encounter site," he said.

Following the clash the ground forces intensified security, pursuit, and blockade operations along the withdrawal routes of the enemies.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Joint Task Force Central, said the operating troops foiled the plan of the armed group to harass a military detachment in Barangay Tuka.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, also lauded the vigilance of the troops manning the checkpoint.

"With vigilance, the ground forces promptly thwarted another planned hostilities by the lawless group. Kudos to our vigilant soldiers who always display an unwavering dedication and commitment to win the peace in the Bangsamoro Region and across the area of responsibility," he said. Robina Asido/DMS