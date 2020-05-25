The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed hope that Filipino Muslims will be able to celebrate the Eid'l Fitr despite measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines led by the Chief of Staff, General Felimon T. Santos Jr. joins Filipino Muslims here and abroad in the observance and celebration of a meaningful and inspiring end to the holy month of Ramadan," Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs chief said.

"It is our hope that, despite the strict social distancing measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our Muslim brothers and sisters are able to celebrate this important occasion with their families, friends, and in the safe and warm confines of their community," he said.

"The AFP hopes that our people take this as an opportunity to draw from our sacrifices the motivation and determination to triumph over the challenges that we are facing today as a nation," he added.

Zata also expresed hope that this challenge will "fortify the foundations of our faith and the importance of mutual respect and cooperation in this critical time."

However, the AFP assured that the military will be vigilant to ensure the peaceful celebration of Eid'l Fitr.

"Rest assured that the AFP will remain vigilant to maintain the peace in every community to give our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity for a meaningful and peaceful observation of Eid'l Fitr," said Zata. Robina Asido/DMS