The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) has certified the Philippine National Police’s Crime Laboratory COVID-19 RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing facility.

In its certification last May 13, RITM said PNP’s molecular laboratory can now do independent testing for COVID-19.

“The above shall continue to participate in the proficiency testing program of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, follow operational guidelines for COVID-19 laboratories, and abide with the highest laboratory quality standards,” it said.

For their part, PNP confirmed that their laboratory was technically approved but they still need a license to operate.

“It’s not yet operational. We are waiting for the release of License to Operate from DOH (Department of Health),” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said.

Earlier, PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa said the facility will be “purely” for police officers.It can do 180 tests per day.

Gamboa said RITM will train their PNP medical officers on COVID-19 testing procedures.

Based on PNP- Health Service data, 260 police personnel were tested positive for the virus while they recorded four deaths and 84 recoveries.

Also recorded were 788 probable and 574 suspected cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS