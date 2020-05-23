Two Chinese suspects were arrested during a raid in Bacoor City on Friday for hiding medicines which are supposedly a cure for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hut not registered with the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA).

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office, operatives implemented a search warrant at a warehouse located in a compound at Barangay Niog 2, Bacoor City which resulted in the arrest of Zhixing Chen and Lingjie Zhao.

Another suspect, Achinglee Payoran Xu, remains at-large.

Confiscated were 27 boxes of medicine with Chinese label amounting to P259, 200. Allegedly, the medicine is intended to cure COVID-19 patients.

On Thursday, the Philippine National Police- AntiCybercrime Group arrested two suspects for selling unauthorized COVID-19 test kits in Quezon City.

PNP-ACG said a certain John Willy Tiu Uy and his wife were arrested after selling the test kits to a poseur police buyer.

Confiscated were 20 boxes of test kits amounting to P280,000.

The couple were selling the test kits for P700 each.

The arrested suspects will be facing charges for violating the Food and Drug Administration Act in relation to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS