As the country is set to observe Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan on Monday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reminded the Muslim community mass gatherings are not allowed as the country is still under quarantine.

In a virtual briefing, NCRPO chief Police Major General Debold Sinas said they spoke to Muslim leaders and reminded them all mosques should remain closed on May 25.

“Every year they have gathering that’s why we talk to the Imams based on the directive of IATF (Interagency Task Force) that mosques must still be closed because that is the policy of IATF,” Sinas said.

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) has marching orders to guard areas where they previously held gatherings… We remind the district directors to go to the traditional places where they usually celebrate like Quirino Grandstand in Luneta (Manila) and open spaces. (These) should be guarded,” he said.

Sinas said this measure is being implemented since Metro Manila is under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

He assured that the NCRPO would not deploy cops in mosques as he trust the Muslim community will follow the IATF guidelines.

“I believe that they will abide by the directive of the government. If there will be reports of gathering, then we will check it,” Sinas said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared May 25, Monday as a regular holiday in observance of the Eid’l Fitr.

According to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), imams and other religious ministers are allowed to provide home religious services provided that proper health and safety protocols are observed. Ella Dionisio/DMS