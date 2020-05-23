President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed Office of the Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima from his post due to "loss of trust and confidence," Malacañang said on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Purisima's removal from his position was effective immediately.

"The Palace confirms that Office of the Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima has been relieved from his post effective immediately due to loss of trust and confidence," he said.

The official said he has no further details why Duterte had lost his trust and confidence with Purisima, who has no replacement yet.

However, he reiterated that the President would not tolerate even a whiff of corruption in his administration.

Despite Purisima's removal, Roque said the OCD would continue to function properly, especially now that there is coronavirus disease pandemic.

He said that Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad, administrator of the OCD and executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, is really the one in-charge of the agency.

"The activities of this office continue, not only to assist those affected by the typhoon but also it has been helping in the government's COVID-19 response," he said in a radio interview.

Duterte has tasked the OCD to consolidate and make inventory of all donations to the national government or the Department of Health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS