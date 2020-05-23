Malacañang urged on Friday the public to allow "for now" embattled Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to do his job amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duque serves at the pleasure of President Rodrigo Duterte "in this challenging time."

"Secretary Duque will answer allegations in the proper forum but for now let us allow him to do his job during this global health emergency," he said.

Calls for Duque's replacement emerged after his statement in a Senate hearing early this week that the Philippines was actually on its second wave of the coronavirus disease infections.

But Malacañang and other members of the Cabinet as well as some health experts disputed his statement, saying the country is still on the first wave.

The government has raised concern there could be a surge in COVID-19 cases if the people would not follow quarantine rules and minimum health standards as most parts of the country are under the modified enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine where many businesses have been allowed to operate. Celerina Monte/DMS